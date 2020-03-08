Two more potential coronavirus patients diagnosed in Montgomery County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The PA Department of Health issued a statement on Sunday that two more Pennsylvania residents have been tested positive for presumptive COVID-19.

According to the release, the two individuals currently have mild symptoms and are isolated at home.

They tested positive after known international exposure.

The release did not disclose the location of the two patients.

This brings the total amount of presumptive cases of COVID-19 to six in Pennsylvania. Tests are being conducted to confirm those cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos