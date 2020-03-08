Two more potential coronavirus patients diagnosed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The PA Department of Health issued a statement on Sunday that two more Pennsylvania residents have been tested positive for presumptive COVID-19.

According to the release, the two individuals currently have mild symptoms and are isolated at home.

They tested positive after known international exposure.

The release did not disclose the location of the two patients.

This brings the total amount of presumptive cases of COVID-19 to six in Pennsylvania. Tests are being conducted to confirm those cases.