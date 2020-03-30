Two men jailed in Monroe County facing drug charges

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two men are jailed in Monroe County after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of a large amount of heroin.

It happened when Jamie Vargas, 30, was stopped by state police for driving with a suspended license. During the stop, police searched the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, police found 148 baggies of heroin/fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana.

Vargas is facing possession with intent to deliver and related charges.

The passenger, Carlos Burgos, was found to have an active warrant out of the Passaic County, NJ, Sheriff’s Office for distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Both Vargas and Burgos are behind bars in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.