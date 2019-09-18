Two males found at site of plane crash in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are continuing to follow a plane crash in Monroe County that claimed the lives of two people.

The Monroe County Coroner and the local fire chief held a press conference late Wednesday afternoon. With that press conference, we are learning more on the circumstances surrounding what exactly happened. More than 50 federal, state, local and volunteers spend most of the day piecing it all together.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA, a two-passenger plane left Pegasus Airpark around noon Tuesday afternoon. Later in the day, the Administration issued an alert of a missing plane. It wasn’t until around 9 a.m. Wednesday the plane was discovered.

“A gentleman in his helicopter followed the path he thought he was going to follow and he found his buddy this morning,” Leon Clapper, chief of the Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Company, said.

The plane crashed around noon Tuesday in a swamp area off Neyhart Road near Stroudsburg. The Monroe County Coroner, state police, the FAA and the Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Company spent most of the day recovering two deceased males from the rubble.

“The only thing we could see out of the ground was the tail of the wing. That was it. The other wings were submerged in mud and water,” Clapper said.

The Monroe County Coroner says this was a difficult recovery process because of the circumstances of the crash.

“We’re very fortunate to have people working with us to provide us with the information that we need, the supplies that we need, the equipment that we need, to get this done in a dignified manner for the family and everyone involved,” Coroner Thomas Yanac, Jr. said.

The pilot and passenger have not yet been identified.

“The one was a local guy that flew. The other was a professional pilot. Other than that, we’re still trying to get everything together,” Clapper said.

The Monroe County Coroner says autopsies are scheduled for Thursday to positively identify the victims. Authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to the scene.

The investigation continues.