LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men are indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and ammunition charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Kearon Brinson from West Nanticoke and Lamont Hubbard are facing numerous charges. The indictment alleges Brinson and Hubbard conspired to traffic in excess of 40 grams of fentanyl.

Hubbard was also charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.