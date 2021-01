EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It was a great start to the weekend as sunshine made a return. High pressure will remain in control Saturday night keeping our weather quiet. We are watching the low pressure system currently out in the Central Plains. This system will continue to push into the Ohio River Valley through Sunday. Cloud cover will increase Saturday night and into Sunday.

Sunday morning will start off quiet for the early morning hours. Light snow will begin to develop from southwest to northeast (from Central PA into Northeastern PA). Some dry air may cause the snow to evaporate before reaching the ground at the onset. However, light snow will continue for the afternoon and into the evening hours.