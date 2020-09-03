Two local YMCAs planning to merge

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wilkes-Barre YMCA and the Greater Pittston YMCA are planning to merge together.

According to a release, under a merger, the two organizations will operate as a single legal entity named the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, the Greater Pittston YMCA and YMCA Camp Kresge will each maintain their local identities operating as branches of the larger regional entity.

“Innovation and efficiency are critical for continuing to provide valued services to our communities,” said Kevin O’Boyle, Board President at the Greater Pittston Y.

Board members from each entity will form a combined board representing the interests of all community assets and programming needs.

The release states there have been 7 YMCA mergers in Pennsylvania in the last five years.