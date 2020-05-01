Two injured in Pottsville house fire

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were injured in a fire in Schuylkill County Thursday night.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a home in the 200 block of Skidmore Street in Pottsville just after 9 p.m. It took crews about 40 minutes to knock the fire down.

Windows are broken and holes are in the roof of the one-story modular home. We’re told two people were taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their injuries.

State police and the Pottsville Fire Department are investigating the cause.