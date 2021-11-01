Two, including firefighter, injured after Scranton house fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say that a fire in Scranton injured two people, including a firefighter.

The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the firefighter’s condition. In addition to the injured firefighter, another was also injured. That person refused treatment.

The call came in around 2 p.m. on Monday for a fire in the 900 block of Gregory Avenue. Police say the homeowner tried to put the fire out himself and was removed by the fire department.

There were several explosions at the fire. Police have not commented what caused those.

Lackawanna Avenue between 8th Street and North Main Avenue is closed.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will provide more information on it as it becomes available.