Two hurt, two on the loose after Moosic attack

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are still on the loose after an attack in a Moosic home.

Authorities are now on the hunt. Two men are in the hospital and two more on the loose. Eyewitness News spoke to Moosic Police. The call came in just before 9 a.m. along Birney Avenue at the corner of Corey Street.

Moosic Police say between Eyewitness statements and surveillance video, they know two suspects came to 3301, an apartment building along the borough limits. In a period of 10 minutes, a sledgehammer and a sharp weapon were used to attack those in the apartment and the suspects made off with thousands of dollars in stolen goods.

Despite the scene earlier Tuesday morning, Moosic Police say they’ve teamed up with state and Scranton City Police to find these suspects. There’s no cause for neighborhood concern.

“I believe this was an isolated incident and we should be okay. People should be okay in the area. They’re on the loose right now. We’re typing up arrest warrants for them right now, as we speak. Hopefully in the short, near future, we’ll have them in custody,” Moosic Police Department Chief Richard Janesko said.

Tyrone Lincoln Lannister and Devon Johnson’s names have been released as the suspects in this incident and those arrest warrants have gone out.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that incidents aren’t exactly a far cry from ‘out of the ordinary’ but the trouble in this neighborhood usually doesn’t reach this level of intensity. Chief Janesko says it’s only a matter of time before they have their men.

Again, Moosic Police citing no cause for public concern and we’ll continue to bring you the latest as the search continues.