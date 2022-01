EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some of the roads in our coverage area have had their speed limits temporarily reduced due to the weather Thursday night.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the Ohio border and the entire length of Interstate 180, Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, and Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties all have had the speed limit reduced to 45 MPH.

You can keep up with traveling information on 511pa.com.