Two Hanover Township residents arrested in drug bust

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two Hanover Township residents have been arrested in a drug bust, officials say.

Police say Robyn Oelke, 38, and Piotr Sacharzewski, 32, were arrested after a search warrant turned up crystal meth, marijuana, MDMA tablets, fentanyl, crack cocaine, U.S. Currency, a digital scale and narcotic packaging materials. Officials say the seized evidence was worth about $20,000.

Bail for Oelke and Sacharzewski was set at $200,000 straight cash. They are facing a number of charges including possession with intent to deliver. Oelke is also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.