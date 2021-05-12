HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two Hanover Township residents have been arrested in a drug bust, officials say.
Police say Robyn Oelke, 38, and Piotr Sacharzewski, 32, were arrested after a search warrant turned up crystal meth, marijuana, MDMA tablets, fentanyl, crack cocaine, U.S. Currency, a digital scale and narcotic packaging materials. Officials say the seized evidence was worth about $20,000.
Bail for Oelke and Sacharzewski was set at $200,000 straight cash. They are facing a number of charges including possession with intent to deliver. Oelke is also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
- I-Team: Luzerne County facing new issues with mail-in ballots for May primary
- Farmington UFO Armada: possibly the largest UFO event you’ve never heard about
- Two Hanover Township residents arrested in drug bust
- WATCH: Fire breaks out at Susquehanna County auto service center
- Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19th season: ‘It’s just not a challenge anymore’