Two from Pike County charged in overdose death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been charged with the November 2020 death of a Matamoras man after police say they provided the drugs that killed him.

According to a press release from the Pike County District Attorney, 29-year-old Brian McKnight of Milford and 32-year-old Sarah Turner of Matamoras were involved in selling fentanyl from 2019 to 2021.

According to the release, Turner sold fentanyl to John Hiatt in early November, 2020. At the scene of Hiatt’s death, police say they found baggies stamped ‘PTSD’, and found evidence in Hiatt’s cell phone that he had bought the drugs from Turner.

Police say they conducted a controlled substance purchase of the fentanyl, stamped ‘PTSD’, from Turner. Officers arrested Turner and say they found more fentanyl inside the vehicle that Turner had arrived in. Upon further investigation, police found the substance contained tramadol, which also showed on Hiatt’s toxicology report.

McKnight and Turner were already being held in the Pike County Correctional Facility on related charges. They were denied bail on those charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 25th.