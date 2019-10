TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flames force two people from a Monroe County home this morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Lake Naomi on Woodland Avenue around 6 AM.

Two people were home at the time but they were able to get out safely.

The Assistant Fire Chief believes the fire started in the chimney. A State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the exact cause.