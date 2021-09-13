Two firefighters added to list of names on the Benjamin Franklin Firefighter Memorial in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Fire Department held a special ceremony Sunday in honor of two late firefighters.

The names of Lieutenant James B. Togher and firefighter Stephen Sunday were added to the Benjamin Franklin Firefighter Memorial early Sunday morning.





The Lackawanna County Coroner reported in late December 2020 Sunday passed away at age 28 from COVID-19 complications.

According to the obituary from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., in May 2020, Togher passed away at age 58 from an illness.

The memorial is located outside of Scranton Fire headquarters on Mulberry Street.