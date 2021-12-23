Two families benefit from Kingston Police’s Operation Blue Christmas

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local police department, along with community partners came together Thursday to give two families a very special surprise this Christmas.

For the second year in a row, Kingston had Operation Blue Christmas. That’s where a family is nominated by community members. The Kingston Police Department gathers presents from various people and businesses to deliver to a family in need.

This year they did two families, including George, Joseph, and Madison of the Smigielski family. They were truly grateful to receive such an overwhelming and surprising gift from the community.