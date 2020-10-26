Two facing drug charges

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people from Luzerne County are facing drug charges after a domestic dispute.

Hanover Township Police responded to a home for a reported domestic incident. Officers say they discovered plastic bags of marijuana and paraphernalia.

The county drug task force and narcotics unit later seized $2,000 in cash, scales, and packaging supplies. Hannah Voyton and Justin Moore face a number of charges including possession with intent to deliver.

Moore’s bail was set at $25,000 cash and 10 percent for Voyton. Both are at Luzerne County Prison Sunday night.