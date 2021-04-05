Two face multiple drug charges after police chase in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are charged after a police chase Sunday in Scranton.

According to a press release from the Scranton Police Department, the pursuit began after the Scranton Police Department Street Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2900 block of Birney Avenue.

Police say the driver, Lepke Robinson, had a felony warrant out of Lackawanna County Probation. Robinson fled the officers and drove into Taylor Borough. Officers were finally able to stop the vehicle in the 400 block of North Main Street in Taylor.

During the pursuit, police say a bag was thrown out of the vehicle. Inside the bag was narcotics, which included cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Robinson and his passenger, Andre House were taken into custody. Robinson admitted to police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the stop. He also had cocaine on him when officers pulled him over, the release states.

Robinson was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.

House was charged with possession with intent to deliver, tampering with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.