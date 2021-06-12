Two face drug and weapons charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people face drug and weapons charges in Lackawanna County.

Police arrested 25-year-old Quran Newsome and his 37-year-old girlfriend Danielle Wolf, both from Scranton. It happened Thursday at the Red Carpet Inn & Suites in downtown Scranton.

Authorities served a search warrant and found a loaded gun stolen from Shenandoah and separate high-capacity magazines. Authorities also seized 66 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and several anti-anxiety pills considered a controlled substance.

Newsome and Wolf both face hearings set for June 21st.