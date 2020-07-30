Two dogs rescued from 40-foot cliff in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hanover Township Fire Department received a call around 6:30 a.m. Thursday for two dogs stranded on a cliff near Route 309. The dogs were reportedly about 40 feet up.

It is not known how both dogs managed to get on the cliff.

Images from Joseph Temarantz Jr.



When crews arrived to the scene, they were nervous that both dogs would try to jump on the ladder at the same time, so they called for assistance from the Wright Township Fire Department to bring a tower ladder.

According to Hanover Twp. Fire Chief, Joseph Temarantz Jr., the owner of the dogs arrived soon after seeing a Mountain Top Facebook post about two dogs stuck on the cliff.

The owner reportedly had the dogs on the porch with them and after briefly going inside, both dogs were gone when they came back.

The owner went up the tower ladder to help lure the dogs onto the platform. The dogs were safely reunited with their owner.