NIPPENOSE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead in a small plane crash in Lycoming County.

The plane went down near the Jersey Shore Airport in Nippenose Township Sunday afternoon.

The pilot and passenger died in the wreck. The Lycoming County coroner was on the scene last night.

The victim’s identities have not been released yet.

Crews are clearing the wreckage from the scene. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of this crash.