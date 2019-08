Two people are dead after a horrific crash in Lycoming County.

It happened overnight in Cummings Township along the 2800 block of Little Pine Creek Road. The coroner’s office reports a van with two people inside crashed and burst into flames, trapping the occupants.

The victims’ identifications are being withheld until family members are notified. Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call state police Montoursville or 911.