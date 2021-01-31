Two dead, one injured after Saturday night shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead and another is severely wounded after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Office of the Luzerne County District Attorney, three men were shot at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of South Main Street. One male opened fire on individuals standing outside a local lounge.

The first victim was shot at close range and the other two were struck as people fled from the scene. Two died at the scene and the third remains severely wounded.

Officials say the shooter and a getaway driver fled the scene in a silver minivan consistent in appearance with a Dodge Journey or similar type vehicle. Police say the shooter is a Black male, 5’6″ with a thin build.

The cause of death for the two men was gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide.

Officials say the individual remains armed and dangerous.