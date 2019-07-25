Two dead, one in serious condition after Luzerne County shooting

WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead and another person is fighting for his life after an overnight shooting in Luzerne County.

State and local police closed off West Eighth Street early Thursday morning after they responded to a call of two shooting victims at a home in the 900 block of the West Wyoming street. Neighbors could not believe what was happening.

“Yes, I’m shocked. I’m devastated. I’m fearful,” neighbor Ruthie Ruddy said.

Troopers say that 38-year-old Tara Grob and her 21-year-old son, Chadwick Grob, were shot by her boyfriend Joshua Croop. Croop then fled the scene. Tara Grob was pronounced dead at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. Her son is still undergoing treatment at an area trauma center.

“I took my dog out at about 5:00 and I just noticed a lot of staties which I didn’t think was unusual but I was told by my dad to get back in the house and lock the door and keep my phone on,” Olivia Greeley said.

Police tracked Croop to a field near Tunkhannock in Wyoming County. Troopers were exchanging text messages with him in an effort to convince Croop into surrender.

Croop eventually took his own life.

Eyewitness News spoke to a Grob family member. He did not want to appear on camera but did say quote: “Actually I’m kind of numb. I kind of don’t know what to think right now. I guess it has to soak in, you know. It’s a terrible thing. They were good people.”

The investigation is ongoing. We are told that Chadwick Grob remains in serious condition tonight.