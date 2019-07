WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead after a shooting in central Pennsylvania.

Williamsport police say 37-year-old Kerry Young was shot while driving his vehicle in the area of West Fourth and Elmira Streets just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Investigators say the shooting suspect, Thomas Mathews, took off from the scene. State police located him at his home in Lock Haven Thursday morning where the 32-year-old took his life.

Young died at the hospital.