Two dead after crash on Interstate 81

FRAILEY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 81 South in Schuylkill County.

According to the Schuylkill County Communications Center, the crash involved two tractor-trailers resulting in a double fatality.

According to PSP Frackville, Interstate 81 South from Exit 116 to Exit 107 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time for an accident at mile marker 113 in Frailey Township.

Traffic will follow the detour route in place at Exit 116 (State Route 901).