ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Allentown are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office, the shootings happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday night on North Elliger Street.

The coroner confirmed that two people died at two area hospitals in the Allentown area. No word on what led to the deadly shooting.