Two Clarks Summit residents involved in fatal crash in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Clarks Summit residents died in a violent crash in Egg Habor, New Jersey Thursday.

According to Egg Habor Township Police, Timothy Millett and Sara Hutchison, both of Clarks Summit, died from their injuries at a trauma center in Atlantic City.

The accident occurred on Thursday at approximately 1:32 p.m. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department were dispatched to the area of Delilah Road near the Parkway Overpass in the Farmington section of the township for a motor vehicle crash, reports say.

Timothy Millett, 51, was driving with passenger Sara Hutchison, 35, west onto Delilah Road when the car crossed the center line and collided head-on with an SUV.

That vehicle, driven by John Ward, 52, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, was also struck in the rear by another vehicle. Anthony Dorto, 50, of West Berlin, New Jersey, was traveling east on Delilah Road when his minivan collided with the rear of the SUV after the initial collision, according to a release.

Due to the crash, Millett and Hutchison were transported to AtlantiCare Trauma Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where they were both pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Ward was also transported to Atlanticare Atlantic City with serious injuries. Dorto was transported to Atlanticare Mainland with moderate injuries.

According to a release, Delilah Road was shut down and detoured for approximately three and a half hours, so the crash could be investigated and cleared.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.