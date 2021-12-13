Two charged with endangering welfare of children in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have turned themselves in after an investigation into child abuse in Hazleton.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Michael Shipps and Christina Davis turned themselves in on warrants that were obtained by the Hazleton Police Department after a month-long child abuse investigation.

Police say the investigation began in late October when code enforcement found the home covered in debris, including urine, animal feces, and trash. Three children lived in the home with Shipps and Davis.

Both were charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children and were arraigned by Magistrate Zola and given $25,000 unsecured bail.