Two charged with drug felonies after traffic stop in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say two 30-year-olds face felony possession with intent to deliver charges, among others, after a traffic stop in Butler Township.

30-year-old Omar Alexis Vargas and 30-year-old Justine Ann Thomas, both of Hazleton, were arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of “approximately 101 grams of fentanyl, several vials of marijuana with prescription labels, one sealed package of marijuana, a small amount of THC resin and empty vials/packaging” according to the police report.

The amount of fentanyl found is equal to over 3,000 individual doses according to police.

They say the vehicle, operated by Vargas, was stopped near the exit ramp of Interstate 81 and Hunter Highway/State Route 309 when it was observed making signaling and equipment violations.

Police who responded say they smelled marijuana and discovered that Vargas was not using an ignition interlock (a device that requires a driver to blow into a breathalyzer to test for intoxication before operating the car) when he is required by law to use one in any vehicle he drives.

The car was searched and that is when the items above were discovered. Vargas faces charges of felony possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, illegally driving without an ignition interlock and related traffic violations. He is being held on $200,000 bail.

Thomas was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, possession and drug paraphernalia. She is being held on $25,000 bail.