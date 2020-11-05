Two charged in relation to Carbon County Courthouse bomb threat in October

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged in relation to a bomb threat made against the Carbon County Courthouse in October.

According to a press release from the Carbon County District Attorney, criminal charges have been filed against Jason Bracero of Jim Thorpe and Christopher Ohl of Lehighton.

The courthouse was evacuated on October 21st after Bracero made the threat. Ohl was worried about passing a urine test at the courthouse and Bracero, Ohl’s coworker, offered to call in the threat.

Ohl obtained a prepaid phone which Bracero used to make the threat. Cell phone tower data was used to procure video surveillance footage showing Bracero walking away from Ohl’s car with the cell phone that corresponds to the time and location of the call.

Bracero and Ohl are charged with felony terroristic threats, threat to use weapons of mass destruction, false alarms to agencies of public safety and false reports. Both are currently being held at Carbon County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.