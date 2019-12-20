Two Charged in Deadly Monroe County Shooting Back in Court

BROADHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Two individuals were charged in the death of Dylan Beinert and Khalil Durante were back in court Friday.

Deani Powell and Matthew Burke accepted their right to a preliminary hearing. Burke is allegedly accused of killing both victims on the night of Dec. 4th. In the preliminary hearing, the Commonwealth presented evidence to the defense.

Two state troopers testified including Walter Durante, Khalil’s father, via Skype who was shot in the head on the same night. Walter survived his injuries.

Troopers accuse Powell, Burke and two other individuals of planning to rob and burglarize the Durante household where four people were living, including the deceased victims. After being arrested, Powell told police that on the night of the 4th she arrived at the residence to buy marijuana from Beinert. Once she noticed amounts of marijuana, she texted three males awaiting outside the residence, including Burke.

During questioning, Powell said she then exited the home with the intent not to return. She told Beinert she was going to get her purse from her car. That’s when Burke and two other male individuals entered the home.

According to state police, one of the males opened fire on Beinert and Khalil in the hallway. Khalil, Walter, and Beinert’s female friend were then told to lay face down in the kitchen. Moments later, according to police, Burke told the three to exit the home and lay face down in the snow outside. That’s when Burke is alleged to have shot Walter and Khalil both in the head. All three suspect including Powell then fled the scene.

Khalil died three days later at a nearby hospital.

Powell and Burke are charged with double homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, five counts of robbery, and other related charges.

State police tell Eyewitness News that they have an arrest warrant out for the second male involved in the deadly shooting. State police are still trying to find the third suspect known in court paperwork as “Pop.”

Powell and Burke are due back in county court next month for their formal arraignment.

