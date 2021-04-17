Two charged in connection with Luzerne County theft, burglary investigation

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two Luzerne county men are accused in connection with a burglary investigation spanning months and throughout several communities.

State Police arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Jamilowski of Dallas and 28-year-old Joseph McManus of Hanover Township.

Acting on a tip, state police discovered multiple stolen items Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Lodge in Kidder Street and in a garage unit in Exeter on Scarboro Street.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the State Police Wilkes-Barre Barracks at 570-821-4110.