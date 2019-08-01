Two charged in beating of Luzerne County man

(WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are charged in a brutal attack that seriously injured a Luzerne County man.

Jett Fleegle and Katie Lieberman turned themselves in Wednesday for the severe beating of 26-year-old Richard Meier. Meier was unconscious when police arrived on the scene on Union Street in the borough of Luzerne on July 20.

According to investigators, Lieberman, Meier’s coworker, had an argument with him through text messages. Police say soon afterwards, Fleegle, who is Lieberman’s boyfriend, attacked Meier, causing serious injuries.

Fleegle faces several charges, including felony aggravated assault. Lieberman is charged with criminal conspiracy. The two will be back in court on August 13.