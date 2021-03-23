Two charged after being in possession of over 250 bags of heroion/fentanyl

BLOOMING GROVE, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are behind bars after an undercover drug investigation in Pike County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Travis Corter and Coral Boby were found in possession of a combined 270 bags of heroin/fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Both were charged with prior felony drug sales and felony possession with intent to deliver heroin/fentanyl and misdemeanor drug charges. They were lodged in Pike County Correctional Facility in lieu of posting $100,000 bail.
