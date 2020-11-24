Two charged after alleged summer 2009 incidents

BEAVER MEADOWS, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are facing indecent assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in the summer of 2009.

According to the Beaver Meadows Police Department, both Mark Ronald Jacoby, Jr., from Sugarloaf, and Gabriel P. Leshko, who is at SCI Dallas, face charges of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

Leshko faces additional charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness.

Jacoby and Leshko are both accused of inappropriately touching the victim in the summer of 2009 when she was 10 years old. Leshko is also accused of exposing himself to the victim.