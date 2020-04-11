Two-car crash in Wilkes Barre results in toppled light pole

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A two-car crash Saturday morning in Wilkes-Barre resulted in one minor injury and a toppled light pole at Market Street and Pennsylvania Boulevard.







An orange car traveling east on Market Street was struck by a Silver northbound car on Pennsylvania Boulevard.

The orange car then slammed into a utility pole toppling the pole onto the road.

Witnesses say the orange car ran a red light.

The woman driving the orange car was not hurt.

The other driver suffered a minor injury.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Wilkes-Barre police are investigating.