Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Two-car crash in Wilkes Barre results in toppled light pole

Top Stories

by: Mark Hiller

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A two-car crash Saturday morning in Wilkes-Barre resulted in one minor injury and a toppled light pole at Market Street and Pennsylvania Boulevard.

An orange car traveling east on Market Street was struck by a Silver northbound car on Pennsylvania Boulevard.

The orange car then slammed into a utility pole toppling the pole onto the road.

Witnesses say the orange car ran a red light.

The woman driving the orange car was not hurt.

The other driver suffered a minor injury.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Wilkes-Barre police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos