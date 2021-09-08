Two businesses ready to re-open as an underground vault is fixed in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An unsafe building closed businesses for weeks in Scranton, as they had a few vault issues beneath the sidewalks. Two businesses are ready to reopen.

There is no more yellow tape blocking the sidewalk, as the vault beneath has been fixed. Subway and Electric City Pizza are ready to open Thursday.

“It’s on there pretty good isn’t it,” exclaimed John McDonald, Owner, Subway & Electric City Pizza.

McDonald stated this as he scraped off the Danger notice sticker on his business’ front door. It was placed there by Scranton’s Code Enforcement in July, stopping business right in its tracks.

“As it was starting to really get busy, next thing you know we’re closed again and at first it was just a couple days, next thing you know it couple weeks, now it’s a month and a half,” said McDonald.

The sidewalk and the building that houses Subway, Electric City Pizza, and the former Coal City Smoke Company, was deemed unsafe. This was due to the steel beams rusting away inside a vault, connecting to the building.

“There’s a bunch of jacks holding up all the steel plates and everything is secure and we are good to go. So, now we got a new permit to open,” said McDonald.

Subway and Electric City Pizza, both owned by McDonald, will open Thursday.

“I’m excited to get back to work and see everybody,” McDonald said.

Product deliveries were made Wednesday, while staff helped clean the restaurant for its return.

“We’re getting everything scrubbed, everything cleaned, shining up the windows, all of the tables, everything. We’re going to be prepping supplies, prepping dough, just so many things go into getting ready,” manager Marijo Brozusky said.

They’re anticipating a busy first day back.

“We’re expecting the lines, we’re excited for the lines and we can not wait! It’s going to be a lot of work, but we can’t wait for it.” Brozusky said.