Two arrested, one wanted after police chase in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two were arrested and one remains wanted after a police chase in Hazleton Wednesday.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department Facebook page, a vehicle that was wanted by New Jersey State Police for leading police on a chase, was spotted. The vehicle failed to stop for a traffic stop and police followed.

During the chase, officers observed a plastic baggie containing glassine packets, which are used to package heroin/fentanyl, and a handgun being tossed from the vehicle.

After the vehicle crashed, all three occupants fled on foot. Two of them were caught. 22-year-old Franklin Santos and 24-year-old Erick Camilo-Heredia were found with drugs and drug paraphernalia. Both are charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and drug possession.

It was later determined the driver of the car who fled was 25-year-old Yasser Morillo-Mateo. A warrant is out for his arrest and he faces charges of fleeing, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and drug possession.