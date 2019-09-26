Two arrested for drug bust in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): More than two-thousand bags of heroin are confiscated by police in Hazleton.

Police said 26-year old Brandon Cooper and 27-year old Stefan Jordan were in possession of more than 24-hundred bags of heroin.

Hazleton’s Undercover Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Church Street and Buttonwood Wednesday night.

Officers said they found the drugs in the car.

Cooper and Jordan remain behind bars and face possession with intent to deliver charges.