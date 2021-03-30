Two arrested at Sherman Hills apartment complex for child endangerment

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to police, Kelly Collins and Michael Arcay-Ocasio were arrested for child endangerment on Saturday at the Sherman Hills apartment complex.

Officers were called there for a domestic incident. 911 operators say they heard Collins saying “Do not kill me, I gave it to you already,” over the phone to a male.

The officers entered the apartment and said both her and Arcay-Ocasio seemed to be under the influence of drugs. They found the apartment to be in what they described as deplorable condition and noted multiple areas with fentanyl and heroin packets, a scale and rice scattered around which they say is commonly used to keep drugs from accumulating moisture.

During the investigation, Collins told officers Arcay-Ocasio had attacked her with a hammer. Officers noticed cuts and abrasions on Collins’ arms and back.

The officers also found a six-year-old child in the apartment in a state of distress. He was taken into protective custody and Collins told officers she had come to the apartment that morning to purchase drugs and had done them while there, with the child present.

The child was placed with family in the area and both Collins and Arcay-Ocasio are awaiting arraignment.