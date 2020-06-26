Two arrested after Pike County drug bust

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were arrested Thursday after police seized a large amount of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Kenneth Smith of Honesdale and Paul Wassel of Taylor, Pennsylvania were arrested after a two-month investigation into the supplier of a large quantity of heroin to northeastern Pennsylvania. The investigation revealed that Smith would be bringing a large quantity of heroin/fentanyl from Paterson, New Jersey to northeastern Pennsylvania during the overnight hours of June 25th.

Smith and Wassel were arrested on probable cause of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy. After obtaining a search warrant for Smith’s vehicle, troopers found over 2,300 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl located in the engine compartment of the vehicle and over $600 in cash. The street value of the heroin/fentanyl is approximately $23,000.

Both Smith and Wassel were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, i.e. heroin, and criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Smith is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, for a previous sale of the drug and tampering with evidence for attempting to hide some heroin in his mouth after he was stopped by troopers.

Both were taken to Pike County Correctional Facility in lieu of posting $800,000 bail.