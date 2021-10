SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are arrested after a Pottsville man was found dead in Cass Township on October 21st.

According to PSP Frackville, Michael Angelo of Seltzer, PA and James Fitzpatrick of Pottsville were arrested, charged, and taken to Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

Both face charges of murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of a crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.