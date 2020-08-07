Two arrested after investigation into sale of drugs in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been arrested and charged after an investigation into the sale of heroin/fentanyl in the Jenkins Township and Pittston areas.

According to a press release, Michael Rubino of Jenkins Township was arrested after an investigation into the sale of fentanyl in the Jenkins Township area. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Also, Anthony Nieves was arrested after an investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the Pittston area. Investigators seized heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and numerous cellular telephones as well as $18,615.

He is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility.