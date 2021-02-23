Two arrested after drugs found in Kingston apartment

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Luzerne County, two people are in jail on drug charges stemming from a months-long investigation.

Police started a narcotics trafficking investigation back in October of 2020 at 43 Pierce Street, Apartment Two in the borough of Kingston.

Tuesday, 35-year-old Jelena Woodham and 27-year-old Cody Dodge were arrested after police searched the apartment. Officers recovered a large amount of fentanyl and crystal meth, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Both face multiple drug charges and are behind bars in lieu of $50,000 bail.

