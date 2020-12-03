Two arrested after drug bust at Wilkes-Barre hotel

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a hotel in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning.

Christopher Birry, 38, of Luzerne Borough and Stacy Kilpatrick, 40, of Jim Thorpe, were both arrested after a search warrant was executed in Room 281 of the Wilkes-Barre Inn and Suites on Kidder Street.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, this was stemming from an ongoing narcotics investigation. Birry was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics. Bail was set at $225,000. He was placed in Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF).

Kilpatrick was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Carbon County for possession with intent to deliver and also lodged at LCCF.

During the search, investigators seized in excess of 60 grams of crystal meth, approximately 80 Xanax bars, Oxycodone, Adderall, brass knuckles, two loaded firearms and cash.