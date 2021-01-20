Two 100 pound lion statues stolen off Hanover Township woman’s property

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Hanover Township woman, Constance Hartman, tells Eyewitness News, she noticed her two 100 pound lion statues went missing this weekend.

She says they have been on her front porch since 1986.

Security cameras on her property and across the street did not catch the theft on camera 

Hartman is asking the community to help find her lion statues.

She is offering a $500 reward and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Twp Police Department.

