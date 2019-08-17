Twitter working to detect potentially offensive material

Keep WBRE!

(WBRE/WYOU) — Twitter is taking another step toward detecting potentially offensive content.

The social media giant announced Friday it’s testing a filter for direct messages that contain offensive material. The messages being flagged will be stored away in a folder marked additional messages.

Users can then choose to view or delete offensive messages so you never have to see them. Twitter has taken some steps in policing abusive tweets through its technology without the need for human intervention.

