Twin nurses deliver twin babies

Identical twin newborns were welcomed into the world by identical twin nurses.

It happened last month at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Georgia. By chance, the twin nurses, Tori and Tara, got to help deliver Addison and Emma.

The babies’ father Brannan said he was really nervous going into the delivery room but when he heard there would be twin nurses assisting with the birth, it relaxed him.

The babies are doing well. Their mother Rebecca also works at the hospital, so they will all keep in touch.