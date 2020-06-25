Twelve additional counties moving into green Friday, June 26th

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine signed green phase orders to include all but one county in Pennsylvania to be in “green phase” at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The 12 new counties include: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna.

The green phase lifts the stay-at-home order and eases most restrictions while keeping the safety of the public the main priority.

This allows all businesses operating at 50 percent occupancy in the yellow phase, to increase occupancy to 75 percent. Masks are still required to enter businesses.

Childcare is permitted to open, complying with guidance.

Other social regulations amended in the green phase order include:

Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited Restaurants and Bars Open at 50 percent occupancy Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50 percent occupancy and by appointment only Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50 percent occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50 percent occupancy Governor’s Office of Communications

For the full list of business and building safety requirements click here.