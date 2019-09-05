Turnpike to be closed for construction work

(WBRE/WYOU) — We have a traffic advisory for anyone who plans on taking the turnpike this weekend.

Both directions of travel will be closed on the turnpike’s northeast extension between the Lehigh Valley interchange, Exit 56 and the Mahoning Valley interchange, Exit 74. The closure begins this Friday at 9 p.m. and lasts until Monday at 4 a.m.

It’s to allow crews to safely demolish the bridge that carries the turnpike over State Route 309. Detours will be in place.

For local traffic using the southbound detour, exit at Mahoning Valley Exit 74 and take U.S. Route 209 north to State Route 33 South for 21.2 miles. Follow Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West for 18.4 miles. Follow U.S. 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange 56 after 15.8 miles.

For through traffic using the southbound detour, exit at Pocono Exit 95 and take Interstate 80 East to State Route 33 South for 25.5 miles. Follow State Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West for 23.6 miles. Follow U.S. Route 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange Exit #56 after 15.8 miles.

For northbound traffic, exit at Lehigh Valley Exit 56 and take U.S. Route 22 East to State Route 33 North for 16.5 miles. Follow State Route 33 North to Interstate 80 West for 24.5 miles. Follow Interstate 80 West and reenter I-476 at Pocono Interchange Exit #95 after 25.1 miles.

For motorists using State Route 309, State Route 309 will be closed at the turnpike overpass between Chapmans Road and Snowdrift Road. Motorists will be directed to Route 22 and Route 100.